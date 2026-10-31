AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin paid tribute to the late PAC during his latest appearance in Mexico.

Allin competed at CMLL’s October 30 event, where he went one-on-one with CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero.

During his entrance, Allin carried a skateboard featuring the words “The Bastard,” a tribute to PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley.

The gesture served as a nod to the late AEW star, who was known by “The Bastard” nickname throughout his wrestling career.

As for the match itself, Hechicero picked up the victory over Allin in their non-title encounter.