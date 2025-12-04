An update surfaced tonight regarding Darby Allin’s condition coming out of last week’s AEW Continental Classic action.

During last week’s AEW Dynamite show, Allin went to war with Kevin Knight in what many fans immediately labeled one of the tournament’s early standout matches. Knight picked up the win, but the post-match scene told a different story, as Allin was transported to a local hospital shortly afterward.

On the December 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur confirmed on commentary that Allin required hospitalization following the bout.

A video package then aired, showing Allin laid up in a hospital bed and receiving treatment.

Excalibur added that the former TNT Champion is not cleared to travel or compete, and AEW expects to provide another update later this week on AEW Collision.

Darby Allin remains an official participant in the Gold League for the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic, though his current status casts doubt on when, or if, he will be able to continue in the tournament.

