AEW recently announced that former world champion Jon Moxley would be teaming up with Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston to take on the Wingmen (Cezar Bonononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth) on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Allin has since taken to Twitter to hype up the bout and issue a warning to the AEW roster. He writes, “The main thing us three have in common is our passion for AEW. If anyone is treating this place as a vacation or don’t put they’re entire soul into it they can GTFO.”

The main thing us three have in common is our passion for AEW. If anyone is treating this place as a vacation or don’t put they’re entire soul into it they can GTFO. https://t.co/1qgFbuzdg8 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 24, 2021

Follow along with our Dynamite coverage beginning at 8pm EST.