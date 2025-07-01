If Darby Allin isn’t climbing to the top of Mount Everest, he’s diving to the bottom of the ocean and having close encounters with sharks.

The AEW star finally completed his climb of Mount Everest in May of 2025 (View Photos Here), and it wasn’t long after that where the fearless, death-defying thrill-seeker from the world of pro wrestling and skateboarding set his sights on his next venture.

Sharks.

On Tuesday, the official X account for Shark Week on Discovery relased an announcement confirming Darby Allin for their annual week-long shark-themed programming block, teasing that the AEW star “experienced an epic close encounter” while filming for their special, “Caught! Sharks Strike Back” scheduled for July 24, with a sneak-peek airing the night before on the July 23 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“Darby Allin is looking to take a bite out of Shark Week! Or, will it take a bite out of him,” the announcement read. “Darby experiences an epic close encounter in Caught! Sharks Strike Back Thursday, July 24 on Discovery! Get a first look in AEW on Wednesday, July 23.”

Allin last appeared on AEW programming on the December 22, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, losing to Ricochet in a match for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. Whether or not Allin will return to the scene in AEW by 7/23 to promote his Shark Week special on Discovery on 7/24 remains to be seen.