Darby Allin issued a challenge to 10 of the Dark Order (Preston Vance) for a TNT Championship match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He wrote the following:

“The last time I stepped foot in the ring with a dark order member I beat Jon Silver After he dislocated shoulder that’s not a win I’ll accept. @Pres10Vance Brodie handpicked you as his protégé. If you ain’t doing shit Wednesday you know what this means.”

Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage, The Nightmare Family (Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow with Anthony Ogogo), and Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian are just some of the matches announced for the show.