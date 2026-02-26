What started as a simple promotional appearance quickly turned into a bizarre real-life detour for Darby Allin.

The Darby Allin star was appearing on KFMA 102.1’s Podcast Broadcast to promote AEW’s March 7 Collision taping in Tucson, AZ.

At the time of the interview, Allin was riding in an Uber — and that’s when things unexpectedly unraveled.

In the middle of the conversation, the driver abruptly interrupted the interview, clearly annoyed that Allin was speaking on speakerphone.

“I’d hate to interrupt your ‘therapy session’ or whatever, but it’s kind of rude of you to be on speakerphone in someone’s Uber,” the driver said.

Allin remained calm and attempted to diffuse the situation, responding, “Is it cool if I finish?”

The driver, however, wasn’t backing down.

“Look man, I’ve been driving since 5 a.m. I’m tired. Can you just put the phone up? It’s a little rude.”

Even after Allin and the radio hosts explained that they were live on a national broadcast, the driver made it clear that the explanation didn’t matter to him.

“I don’t care [what the reason is], can you just put the phone away?”

The awkward exchange quickly escalated.

As tensions rose, Allin and the hosts could be heard laughing at just how heated the situation had become — but the driver wasn’t amused.

The confrontation ultimately reached a boiling point, with the driver pulling over, yelling, punching his steering wheel, and ordering Allin out of the vehicle before speeding away.

The AEW star was left on the side of the highway, where he finished the interview after the unexpected roadside drop-off.

You can’t make this stuff up.

See for yourself via the video embedded below.