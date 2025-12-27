Darby Allin is once again proving that there’s no such thing as “normal” when it comes to his world.

Even outside of AEW television.

Ahead of AEW Worlds End, Allin shared a new video on Instagram that quickly grabbed attention for all the expected reasons.

The clip shows Darby setting his own brother on fire during what was meant to be a marriage proposal.

Yes, really.

According to Allin, the stunt was done at his brother’s request, with the plan being for his girlfriend to accept the proposal and then put the fire out using a nearby extinguisher.

That… did not happen.

Instead of saying yes, or grabbing the extinguisher, she ran off.

“MARRIAGE PROPOSAL GONE WRONG,” Darby wrote in the caption to the video on his Instagram page (see below.)

“My brother wanted me to light him on fire and he asked his girlfriend to marry him.”

Allin continued, “She got cold feet and took off running instead of putting him out with the fire extinguisher. Maybe it wasn’t to be…..”

Just another day in the Darby Allin universe.

Darby Allin returns to the ring for All Elite Wrestling after an injury forced him out of the annual AEW Continental Classic tournament, as he battles Gabe Kidd at AEW Worlds End on Saturday night.

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/27 for live AEW Worlds End results coverage.