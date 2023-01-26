Darby Allin is still your AEW TNT Champion.

The Skateboarding daredevil defeated Buddy Matthews from the House of Black on this evening’s Dynamite from Lexington, where he secured the victory after connecting with his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope. This marks his fourth successful title defense in four consecutive weeks since winning the title from Samoa Joe.

Speaking of Joe…he interrupted a post-match interview with Allin and promised that he would take back the TNT Title, and once again reclaim his status as the King of Television.

