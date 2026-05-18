Fresh off another successful AEW World Championship defense, Darby Allin made an unexpected appearance on the independent wrestling scene over the weekend.

Following his victory over Sammy Guevara, the AEW World Champion showed up at One Fall Wrestling’s television taping on Sunday in McDonough, Georgia, where he got physically involved in an angle with his protégé, Kiran Grey.

Grey had been standing tall over several wrestlers in the ring and issued a warning to anyone willing to step through the curtain next. Moments later, the lights went out, signaling Allin’s surprise arrival to the crowd.

The segment quickly turned physical.

After avoiding a chair shot attempt, Allin blasted Grey with punches before planting him with a Scorpion Death Drop. He then capped things off with his signature Coffin Drop to leave Grey laid out in the ring.

A cool surprise appearance for the local crowd.

1FW is owned by AEW wrestler and executive QT Marshall, and Allin has worked shows for the promotion in the past. After the attack angle wrapped up, the AEW World Champion addressed the audience and spoke about the importance of independent wrestling.

“I just got off a plane from Collision last night, but I had to make a stop here,” Allin said. “And I’ll tell you why. I want to thank everybody that’s here today because this business starts in places like this.”

Allin continued by encouraging fans to continue supporting independent wrestlers and promotions such as 1FW.

“I want you to support all the people that you love in the back, follow their career, because you never know where it’s going to end up,” Allin continued.

Looking ahead, Allin is now preparing for another major title defense. He is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Mike Bailey in the main event of this Wednesday’s special three-hour combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.