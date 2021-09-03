AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with TV Insider to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, where the former TNT champion will be taking on CM Punk, Punk’s first matchup in seven years since his departure from WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he learned valuable lessons from CM Punk:

“If there is anything I took from CM Punk it was being yourself is good enough. You don’t have to change who you are based on everyone else’s expectations of who you are. It is going to be a very special moment being there on Sunday with him.”

Says being Punk’s first opponent is validation for his hard work:

“It’s validation for my hard work. I’m willing to do things that nobody else in the company is willing to do. Give me an inch, and I’ll take a mile. I’ll fall down a flight of stairs to push a storyline. I’ll go off on a promo to push a storyline. I think people are starting to understand that I really love this more than anybody. Sunday, I’m going to show that. You’re going to see something wild.”

What fans can expect from them on Sunday:

“I’m definitely the most focused I’ve been. I’ve been sitting up for days just thinking about what I’ve been able to accomplish with this match and how important it is. It’s the most important match of my whole life. I would be a fool if I didn’t think that. I just want to deliver the emotion to the fans. It’s going to be a very emotional night because there is such a level of the unknown going into the match. There is the unknown of what Punk can do after not wrestling for seven years, but also of what I’m willing to do. He has never felt what I’m willing to do. I’m excited.”