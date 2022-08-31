Darby Allin has confirmed that he and Sting will be teaming up at AEW All Out this Sunday.

We’ve noted how Allin, Sting and Miro vs. The House of Black has been rumored for AEW All Out, likely to be announced on tonight’s go-home Dynamite episode with other matches to finalize the card. Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snakepit podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and confirmed that a new match for he and Sting will be announced.

“We got All Out, me and Sting will be there, our match will be announced Wednesday. We will be at All Out,” he said but no other details were provided.

Allin also talked about working with Sting in AEW. Allin first teamed with Sting for the WWE Hall of Famer’s AEW debut aat Revolution 2021, where they defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. Since then Sting has wrestled nine more matches with AEW, and Allin has been involved in every single one. Allin revealed that Sting was originally signed by AEW to do cinematic matches, but Allin convinced him to wrestle live.

“When he first got to AEW he originally signed on for just cinematic matches,” Allin said. “So, he signed up for cinematic matches and then we were training at his house down in Texas because he had a ring down there. I just straight up said to him, ‘Man, we don’t need to do cinematic matches, let’s do this live.’ And then I kind of convinced him to think about it. There’s nothing we have to hide here with your performance.”

Sting and Allin last teamed up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, where they defeated The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo in six-man action. Allin last wrestled on the August 10 Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite, defeating Brody King in a Casket Match.

