Darby Allin talks his pairing with the Icon Sting.

The former two-time TNT Champion and the Stinger have been working side-by-side since 2021 and are undefeated when tagging together in AEW, with no signs of their collaboration slowing down. During an interview with Fightful Allin explains how organically his pairing with Sting came together.

Yeah, it happened really organically. I don’t think anything was planned. When he made his debut, it was never planned for him to be teamed with Darby. It kinda just started happening naturally. He was a fan of what I do in the ring and outside the ring. He’s like, ‘You’re a very creative individual. One day, people will be working for you.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, man.’ We just started shooting ideas back and forth, it kept growing and growing. Next thing I knew we were teaming, and never thing I knew he was returning to the ring live. It wasn’t a cinematic match. It was live at Double or Nothing a few years ago against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. It was something special. He saw that he could trust me in the ring with coming up with ideas and from there, man, I think we’ve been attached at the hip.

When asked about a potential run as tag team champions Allin stated that Sting isn’t really interested in titles at this point in his career.

Well, you know the thing with Sting, man, he don’t want to go for championships. That’s never been a goal of his. He never wanted to fight for the championship. I can respect that. He’s like, ‘Give somebody the opportunity to do it that it could elevate their career.’ He don’t need to get his career more elevated. Maybe he’ll change his mind. Maybe he’ll be like, ‘Yo, FTR. What’s up?’

