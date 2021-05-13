During his interview with Sportsnation, Darby Allin spoke on his relationship with Tony Hawk. Here’s what he had to say:

So, Tony, I used to film stunts for him back in 2011, way before I stepped in a wrestling ring. So, fast forward all these years later, this kid that used to film stunts for him, he ended up seeing me as a professional wrestler. So, it ended up coming full circle. I started skating with him, going to warehouses. Crazy time.

Credit: Sportsnation. H/T 411Mania.