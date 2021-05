During his interview with ESPN Sportsnation, Darby Allin spoke on how important his skateboarding background is to his wrestling career. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s crazy. Nothing has gotten me more ready to get into professional wrestling than skateboarding. All the years of falling on concrete, it totally shaped me to be who I am today. I just like to be the guy who takes the skateboarding world and mix it into the wrestling world.

