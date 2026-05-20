Risk has always been part of Darby Allin’s identity, and the AEW star says he has no plans to change the way he lives.

Even if it eventually costs him everything.

Known throughout his career for taking some of the most dangerous bumps and high-risk spots in professional wrestling, Allin spoke openly about his mindset during a new interview with ESPN while reflecting on a brutal moment from AEW Revolution involving Clark Connors.

The spot saw Connors spear Allin to the floor in a sequence that immediately had fans questioning how the former TNT Champion was able to walk away from it.

According to Allin, part of the reason he agreed to the moment was to help Connors make a statement on a major stage.

“Connors was new to AEW, and it was his first pay-per-view, so he had to make an impact,” Allin told ESPN. “I’ve been there and know what it’s like to want to make an impact, so I thought I’d help him have his moment.”

That mindset has become synonymous with Allin’s career, as he has repeatedly put his body on the line in matches, stunts, and even outside projects.

When asked the same question many fans have wondered over the years — how he is still alive after spots like that — Allin admitted he doesn’t really have an explanation.

“I’ve used about all my nine lives,” Allin says, “so I have no answer to that.”

Still, the AEW standout made it clear he has no regrets about the way he approaches life or wrestling.

Quick-hit honesty from Darby.

“If the worst that is going to happen to me is dying, so be it,” Allin says. “It’s fine, but it’s not worth sitting by and watching this life go by and doing nothing interesting with it.”