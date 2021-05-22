AEW superstar Darby Allin was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including when he found out he’d be winning the TNT championship from Cody Rhdoes, and how he was actually hyped to drop the belt to Miro when he did. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks finding out he would be beating Cody Rhodes at Full Gear 2020:

See I don’t really ask questions. I didn’t even know leading into it if I was going to win. Then someone was like, ‘Dude, you’re winning’ I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I don’t know if it’s just the combination of just hearing people lie so much in life that you don’t want to hear it until it’s there, but I found out that day and I was hyped about it. I just wanted to make the most of that whole opportunity. Like I said, I don’t really ask that many questions, I just run with whatever they give me.

Says he was hyped to drop the title to Miro because he didnt’ overstay his welcome:

No, that’s a different story. I was hyped to go out when I did because I was having those string of main events and we were drawing good numbers when I was main eventing. I didn’t want to overstay my welcome. Like, ‘What the f*uck, when’s this guy gonna lose?’ I didn’t want to be that guy. I don’t have no ego when it comes to this. I was like, ‘Dude, I’m ready to roll out when I’m on top with it,’ so it was good. I really liked it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)