During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Darby Allin spoke on wanting to have long term feuds rather than grant random title shots during his reign as TNT champion. Here’s what he had to say:

I want more people in the company to step up and actually have long-term feuds with me and not just open challenges. Personally, I want to have long-term feuds with people that have earned it, just like I’ve earned it. I don’t want people to walk out there just randomly and get shots. I’ve put a lot work into this and I want people to do the same.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T Wrestlezone.