During an interview with ESPN Sportsnation, Darby Allin spoke on where he gets his inspiration from when putting together cinematic matches. Here’s what he had to say:

I would say guys like [Joker director] Todd Phillips, or anybody in the sense that would do like crazy documentaries. Like Todd Phillips did stuff like that. Like that raw, gritty type filming. I love that. I live for that, you know. Just that really, really crazy style of directing where you don’t know what’s going to happen.

Credit: Sportsnation. H/T 411Mania.