Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and PAC Featured In The Third Wave Of AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

Toymaker Jeremy Padawer took to Twitter earlier today to reveal the next wave of AEW Unrivaled action figures, which include company superstars Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and “The Bastard” PAC. The first wave will be hitting stores (Walmart) on August 3rd and feature The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks Kenny Omega), Chris Jericho, and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes. Take a look at the new figures below.