Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and PAC Featured In The Third Wave Of AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

Toymaker Jeremy Padawer took to Twitter earlier today to reveal the next wave of AEW Unrivaled action figures, which include company superstars Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and “The Bastard” PAC. The first wave will be hitting stores (Walmart) on August 3rd and feature The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks Kenny Omega), Chris Jericho, and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes. Take a look at the new figures below.
RT.@orangecassidy #orangecassidy #aew @CodyRhodes @TonyKhan
Way to go @Jazwares – and nice job Magic, Kevin, @GM_Toy_Dork and the team.
Will post a jacket image soon.
Next up… Darby. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yzp623nYlO
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 24, 2020
One of the greatest athletes of our time…@BASTARDPAC #bastardpac
This is the board. The sculpt will be next level.#aew @AEWrestling
Thank you team @Jazwares & @GM_Toy_Dork, Magic, Kevin! #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/Lx3PZVXZCT
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 24, 2020
Darby Allin.
Limited. Color.@DarbyAllin @AEWrestling @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork #darbyallin #AEW pic.twitter.com/KUGZ2XdQUg
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 25, 2020
