As advertised, All Elite Wrestling provided an update on Darby Allin’s situation during this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Early in the show on the December 6 episode of AEW Collision from Columbus, OH., Tony Schiavone provided an update after AEW revealed Darby Allin was injured and hospitalized after his match last week against Kevin Knight in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Schiavone revealed on the 12/6 installment of the weekly AEW on TNT and HBO Max primetime Saturday night program that Darby Allin is, in fact, out of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament due to the injuries he sustained.

As a result of Allin being pulled, a spot is left open in the tournament. It was then announced that “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry of Jurassic Express will step in and take Darby’s spot.

Following the breaking news announcement, the show cut to a fired-up, emotional Darby Allin, who cut a fiery promo from a rooftop area.

After doing some push-ups, Allin mentioned last week he felt his legs give out. He was rushed to the hospital, and he was taken out of the AEW Continental Classic tournament to “save Darby from Darby.”

He said he’s never seen eye-to-eye with Jack Perry, but if he’s taking his spot, he better go on to win the whole thing. As for what is next for himself, he said he doesn’t know and walked off.

