Darby Allin and Aubrey Edwards were in attendance at Thursday night’s NFL game featuring the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

The AEW referee and wrestler were both shown on the big screen at the stadium, with a fan who was recording catching Allin “punching” a fan.

Of course, many AEW talents are in the state of Washington for this Saturday’s WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.

Darby Allin vs. Brody King will be taking place on the show.