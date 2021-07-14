During his recent interview with The SportsDudeHeinz Show AEW superstar Darby Allin named new signee Malakai Black as his current dream match in the promotion. Hear what the former TNT champion had to say about Black in the highlights below.

Says a dream match would be with Malakai Black:

I know this sounds weird because he literally just showed up, but I’d say Tommy End [Malakai Black]. Somebody like him, who has that creative side and does stuff on his own, I find that captivating. I know that sounds generic because he literally just showed up on Wednesday but nobody gets my gears turning more than him, like, ‘okay, we can do some stuff and that would be a lot of fun.’

Admires Black for committing to the industry for seven days a week:

I like people that, whoever shows up to work on Wednesday, when they get home on Thursday, their mind is still working. It’s not a one-day job. They do it seven days a week. That’s how my brain is, I can’t stop thinking. Anybody else like that, that has passion like that, I want to work with. Everyone else that treats it (as a once-a-week job), they can go to hell.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)