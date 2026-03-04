Darby Allin has opened up about the brutal stunt he performed during Sting’s final match, explaining that he was willing to take extreme risks to ensure the legendary star received a memorable sendoff.

During an appearance on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Allin described the moment he crashed through glass during the match, a spot that reportedly had AEW management concerned about the potential consequences.

“Easily the Sting spot had AEW worried,” Allin said. “I remember the moment I hit it, my adrenaline was just going through the roof.”

Despite the severity of the stunt, Allin said he felt surprisingly fine immediately afterward.

“The referee comes up and asks, ‘How you feeling?’ I said, ‘I feel good.'”

However, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had a much different reaction after seeing the spot unfold.

“I remember Tony saying that could have been really bad,” Allin recalled.

Allin explained that heading into the match, his primary goal was to help create a farewell moment worthy of Sting’s legendary career. The high-risk stunt was part of that mindset.

“I was doing a bunch of interviews leading up to that week and everybody kept asking what Darby was going to do,” he said. “I was saying, ‘To make sure he goes out with the respect he deserves, I’m willing to die for this.'”

According to Allin, the idea was also to remove himself from the match in a believable way so that Sting could deliver a dramatic comeback moment later in the bout.

“I had to be taken out in a way where people would say, ‘Alright, there’s no faking that.’ That’s where I naturally wound up.”

Although Allin was determined to help create a memorable moment for Sting’s retirement match, he later acknowledged that using real glass may have pushed things further than necessary.

The stunt ultimately became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, underscoring both Allin’s reputation for fearless performances and his dedication to honoring Sting’s final appearance in the ring.