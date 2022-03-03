AEW star Darby Allin is reportedly filming material for a potential reality TV series.

It was recently reported that Allin was seen filming content for a potential reality show, and now Fightful Select reports that the rumored tentative name of the show is “Darby’s Day Off.”

While there’s no word yet on when or where the show might premiere, Allin has filmed at least some content for the show, including what was described as a death-defying stunt.

It looks like more AEW stars could be featured in upcoming projects as additional wrestlers have been in talks about appearing on WarnerMedia reality properties. Over the past year there are AEW stars who have been mentioned internally as potential reality stars for WarnerMedia, including one star that is headed to AEW imminently.

There is no word on who the new talent might be, but we will keep you updated.

