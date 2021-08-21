Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s comments from last night’s AEW debut on Rampage.

As noted, Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling and kicked off Rampage from the United Center in Chicago. His promo included praise for Darby Allin, who was watching from the rafters with Sting, and it was indicated that Allin vs. Punk will take place at AEW All Out on September 5.

You can click here for details, photos and video from Punk’s debut, including news on his AEW Dynamite debut and more.

In an update, Allin, Sting, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Tony Khan spoke to the United Center crowd after Rampage went off the air last night. Allin accepted Punk’s offer or challenge for the match at All Out.

“I’m gonna keep this very brief… this fucking company changed my life, and after All Out, everybody will know my name. CM Punk… it’ll be an honor,” Allin said.

On a related note, the Rampage main even saw Moxley defeat Daniel Garcia. The post-match angle saw Moxley, Kingston, Allin and Sting stand tall after a brawl. Moxley spoke to the crowd first and praised the Chicago crowd, saying there’s no better crowd in the world, calling it the place to be for wrestling fans. Moxley encouraged fans to cheer louder so that everyone “from Stanford to Orlando” could hear them, which led to a loud “AEW!” chant.

Kingston also got a chant as he took the mic. He got fans to cheer for Allin and Sting, as he called Allin the future of the business, and called AEW the promotion of the future and the one that will carry pro wrestling forward.

Kingston introduced Khan, who thanked the fans and said it means the world that the fans trust AEW. Khan pointed to how the show was sold out before anything was announced because fans trust the company. He asked fans to please keep trusting them because this is just the beginning.

Sting finished the segment by saying it felt good to be back in Chicago. He said he’s glad he accepted Khan’s offer to come back. He also called the “AEW Universe” first class fans.

Stay tuned for more. Below are clips from last night’s post-Rampage segment:

