Darby Allin has no plans to start taking it easy inside the ring.

Allin has developed a reputation as one of AEW’s biggest risk-takers, routinely putting his body through punishment that can make even longtime wrestling fans wince. While some have encouraged him to save the biggest risks for AEW pay-per-views, Allin sees things differently.

Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling (see video below), Allin explained that the level of competition in AEW makes it difficult for anyone to simply coast through a match.

“It honestly feels like you got to step up,” Allin said. “There’s no room to have an off night. I remember watching the show before I went on in Mexico. And I was like, ‘Wow, these matches are insane. This is insane.’ Like I was like, ‘There’s no such thing as an off night.’”

According to Allin, fans aren’t the only ones who can tell when someone isn’t giving their full effort.

“Because if you take an off night, people are going to see through it,” he continued. “And most importantly, the guys in the back are going to see through it. They’re like, ‘Ah, here he is phoning it in.’”

For Allin, that mentality comes down to respecting every opportunity he gets inside the ring rather than treating weekly television as something less important.

“It’s like, ‘No, we don’t have time for that.’ So, like, let’s treat it with the respect it deserves. That’s what we do every night.”

Allin added that he regularly hears suggestions that he should dial things back on Dynamite or Collision and save himself for AEW’s bigger events. That’s advice he has no intention of following.

“So everybody’s like, ‘You got to take it easy. You know, it’s Collision or it’s Dynamite. You got to take it easy. Wait for the pay-per-view.’ Like, no. Every week to me is a pay-per-view.”

Also during the interview, Steven Borden admitted being surprised by AEW fan reaction heading into All Out.

Allin will be in action at AEW All Out in Chicago this Saturday, teaming with Steven Borden against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight. The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.