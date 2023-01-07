Darby Allin successfully defended the TNT championship on this evening’s edition of Rampage.

The AEW superstar defeated The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, who put up a valiant effort and nearly won gold himself on multiple occasions but eventually fell victim to Allin’s Coffin Drop finisher. This is Allin’s second match this week after dethroning Samoa Joe on Wednesday’s Dynamite, which took place in his hometown of Seattle.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

