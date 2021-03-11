Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a TNT title bout between current champion Darby Allin and the winner of Sunday’s Face of the Revolution ladder matchup, Scorpio Sky. After a wild back and forth that saw Sky counter all of Allin’s signature maneuvers the champ caught the challenger with an inside cradle to retain.
Afterwards Sky would attack Allin and apply an ankle submission, with commentary asking if this latest loss was the final straw for the SCU member.
