Darby Allin recently appeared as a guest on 3NT Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the top AEW star spoke about an idea he had for himself to be hit by a car, only for AEW President Tony Khan to turn it down.

He also spoke about such topics as his conversations with Sting about his retirement match, his work with Jon Moxley, his preparation for the upcoming AEW Blood & Guts match and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his mental preparation for the upcoming Men’s Blood & Guts match: “You gotta be at peace with whatever happens. You can’t be afraid to go to the hospital. You can’t be afraid to have months taken off your career. You gotta be willing to risk it all, and if anybody knows about this past year, I’ve been willing to risk everything. So, I think Blood & Guts is very on-brand with how I live my life.”

On whether he is concerned that Jon Moxley would look to seek revenge on him after being forced to say ‘I Quit’ at WrestleDream: “Nah, dude! I’m ready for whatever happens, man. I’m ready for whatever happens. It’s going to be insane, and it’s going to get really sketchy, but I really feel this event really captures what AEW is all about.”

On whether facing Moxley brings out the best or the worst in him: “Little bit of both. It’s a double-edged sword for sure. I feel it’s like clearly taking years off one’s career having these matches that we have been having. But at the same time, dude, my career is supposed to be, uh, short and sweet. I’m not in it for the long run. I don’t think I’m going to make it to 65 like Sting.”

On his conversation with Sting ahead of The Icon’s retirement match: “That whole day was insane. I’m normally the calm one. In the day, and Sting comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘Yo! Why are you nervous?’ And I was like, ‘You don’t understand. You’re the type of guy that when you say you’re going to retire, you’re going to retire. You’re not going to have 100 different retirements. So, we gotta knock it out of the park because we only get one shot at this.’ And, uh, I feel like we did just that.”

On if there were pitches he made that Tony Khan turned down: “Yeah, definitely! There’s been lots of times, especially during the pandemic because the roster was so thin. I would always pitch for the most craziest stuff, and he’s like, ‘We can’t afford to have anybody else miss out on the show.’”

On a specific pitch that Khan turned down: “Yeah, getting hit by a car. And if anybody knows anything that I do, I don’t like there to be a lot of safety nets. I like to just go out there and go crazy because all these stuntmen that come out that try to, like, you know, there’s a lot of people like, ‘All right, there’s this, this, and this.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t you see what we do in the ring?’ So, yeah, I do a lot better when there’s less safety. I know it sounds crazy, but just the years of insanity, I feel like it’s just, I don’t know, man, I don’t do good when there’s a lot of rules.”

Darby Allin is scheduled to compete as part of The Conglomeration team against The Death Riders team in the 2025 AEW Men’s Blood & Guts match on this coming week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)