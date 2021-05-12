AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin recently appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his marquee cinematic matchup against Team Taz at the Revolution apy per view from two months ago, where Allin teamed up with the legendary icon, Sting.

During his interview Allin stated that he and the Stinger were actually pulled over by police several times while they were filming their entrance for the bout, which saw Sting speed into the area with a car while Allin tailed from behind on a skateboard.

My entrance that I was filming for [AEW Revolution] with Sting, we were filming the entrance and we got pulled over three times by the cops. They just saw me skating down the street at three in the morning and I was in my face paint, speeding in a truck, and they were like, ‘what’s going on here?’ ‘It’s for wrestling, AEW.

Allin and Sting would emerge victorious at the event, and continue their on-screen partnership ever since. You can see his full appearance for ESPN here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)