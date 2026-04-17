MJF isn’t taking his AEW World Title loss well.

At all.

In the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru special, MJF dropped the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin in a chaotic and highly talked-about finish.

Allin secured the victory after delivering a low blow, followed by a Scorpion Death Drop, four Coffin Drops, and, of all things, a side headlock takeover to seal the deal.

Yes, really.

They revived the side headlock angle from their past.

The abrupt, almost squash-style ending raised plenty of eyebrows, and it appears MJF is just as stunned as everyone else.

Days after the match, Allin took things a step further by leaking private text messages from the former champion.

The messages make it clear that MJF is not handling the loss well at all, as he vents his frustration in blunt fashion.

Allin shared the texts along with a caption that read, “Chill the f**k out.”