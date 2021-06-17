AEW star Darby Allin is known to be a wild man in the wrestling ring. He’s also known to be a passionate skateboarder.

It turns out that falling from skateboarding helped him prepare for taking bumps inside of the squared circle.

Allin talked about this during a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast.

“No, it was the opposite. Learning how to skateboard made me how to bump better in the ring. I remember, the first day I was at wrestling school, I was taking bumps and whatnot. My trainer was looking at me like, ‘Yo, so how’s it feel. Does it hurt?’ I was like, ‘Nah, man. I’ve been falling on concrete my whole damn life. Then, at first, he was a little offended by it, but then I would show him the videos and then he’s like, ‘Holy shit, I can’t argue that.’ So just the years of falling off skateboards. where I feel like it’s got my pain tolerance way up. I talked to Tony Hawk about it. I was like, ‘Dude, how can you be like 50-something and just still raging on the skateboard?’ He’s like,’ I just didn’t stop.’ So the fact that I was trying to intertwine [his passions] that I just don’t stop. I have a wrestling ring downstairs in my house. So if I don’t do wrestling training, I’m skateboarding in life, vice versa, whatever other stunts I do. So I just never stopped and my body feels great.”

H/T to Fightful