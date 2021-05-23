AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how he enjoys time to himself to work on creative things backstage. Highlights are below.

Says he changes alone in the boiler room and works on creative stuff:

You can’t find me backstage because we’ve been in Daily’s Place now for the last year and it sounds ridiculous but I literally change in the boiler room by myself. I lock myself in there and I just come up with storylines all day and working on promos and working on everything that I do outside of the ring; all of the business deal and random stuff; clothing line. I just feel way more productive not hearing people’s gossip about stupid ‘who slept with who’ and ‘who’s talking to who.’ I don’t have time for that. It pisses me off and I don’t.

How he generally likes to be left alone:

So I really just feel super more productive when I’m by myself. But when it’s time to go out there and put a match together or put a storyline together, I’ll be totally in your face like super collabing and just talking, but otherwise man I really like to be left alone.

