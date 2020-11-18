AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he slept his car the night before his big match against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear to remind himself of his roots.

Leading up to the pay per view? I purposely slept in my car. [That was] instead of sleeping in the hotel that they got for us. I wanted to remind myself of just how sh*tty things were. So I slept in there and the weather in Jacksonville is still so much more muggy than other places. It was just a reminder to myself. You don’t need to forget where you came from just because this week’s huge. To keep it? It makes you want to fight more. So now I’m grateful to have this house with 13 acres and a wrestling ring downstairs. [Also] skate ramps and a bunch of crazy sh*t.

Allin would finally conquer the American Nightmare after failing to defeat him on three separate occasions. Check out the full interview here.

