Darby Allin recently appeared as a guest on Maggie & Perloff LIVE for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the charismatic homegrown All Elite Wrestling star spoke about the possibility of turning heel, as well as whether or not he has any interest in acting.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the possibility of potentially turning heel at some point: “You know, honestly it just wherever the wind takes me. And I feel a lot of fans, they’re always like, ‘Darby, you don’t have to do — you don’t have to go crazy anymore to impress us.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not doing it for you. I’m doing it for me.’ I actually love going out there and jumping off ladders or whatever it is I get myself into. But I also — on the flip side, I do see how fast the fans forget about you. I do see how quick they move on. Say, if you got like an injury or something there, ‘All right, what’s the next shiny toy?’ So in that sense, I could see being a heel and just straight up being like, ‘You are so ungrateful for what it is that we do,’ you know? But at the end of the day, I don’t do it for them. So I feel like you can’t get mad at them for that. But who knows? Wherever the wind takes young Darby Allin, maybe I will uh go rogue.”

On if he has any interest in acting: “So, I went to film school. So I’d rather direct films. I’d rather do the screenwriting and directing. That’s kind of like where I feel like I would flourish more. And like, I’m not saying I wouldn’t do acting. It’d be fun, but I don’t want to do something that doesn’t speak to me as a human that interests — like, I got to do something that interests me. Because when I first started wrestling, I said, ‘I’m either going to make it as Darby or I’m going to fail as Darby, but I’m not changing a thing. And with AEW, like I haven’t changed a single thing about myself. And that’s why I feel like people are like, ‘Whoa.’ Like they gravitate, because it’s like — I’m really authentic, and they know I’m not playing a character. I’m not part of the machine. You can’t create me. I am me. So it just would have to be something that generally interests me as a human.”

