AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on wrestlers disappearing from television every so often but then returning to a massive pop. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How sometimes wrestlers need to go away so that fans can appreciate them when they come back:

“Sometimes in wrestling, you have to go away for people…I think people take a lot of wrestlers for granted with the shit they do in the ring. There have been times, I haven’t been off AEW since I started. I’ve had a two or three week break, but I haven’t been gone for more than a month since AEW started. There was a time in the spring where I felt like I needed to disappear. I remember a moment last year, it was the casino ladder match. The people on the ladder were Jon (Moxley) and Hangman (Page). Hangman just came back from having a kid and the crowd in Philly was turning on Jon. It was weird. The fans were like, ‘Come on Hangman!’ I was like, ‘These fans don’t give a shit.’ I never thought the fans were going to boo Jon, ever. Then Jon went off, came back, and he’s been on this crazy run.”

Says he has thought about disappearing for a while:

“It’s weird, I feel like people take a lot of granted and I feel like I have to disappear. Maybe, I’m hoping I blow up in a Jeep one day [laughs]. I just have to disappear and be gone, really fuck off and be gone. In the spring, I feel like I was just floating around. It was weird. People would say, ‘Oh, you wrestled CM Punk in his first match back. You have all these pivotal moments.’ Then they’re like, ‘Darby kind of fell off. Darby is not being used right. Daby’s not this, Darby’s not that.’ I was just trying to maneuver around and stay relevant without disappearing, it’s the ultimate challenge. I’ve been there since the beginning of TV and I’ve never had that consistent time off. Sometimes, you just have to remind a motherfucker who you are and jump off something huge. I’m extremely happy, in the ring and outside the ring. I think everything happens for a reason. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to go to outer space and purposefully not come back.”

