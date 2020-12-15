AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss the arrival of wrestling legend Sting to AEW, and whether or not he foresees a possible pairing between the two in the future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Sting captivated him as a performer:

I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling stuff back in the day. But when I go back and watch it when I was a little older, Sting was one of those guys that captivated me as a performer. He has a lot of interesting traits in himself that I gravitated towards.

Says he’s ready to step into the ring with him if that’s what Sting wants:

I have no clue. I don’t know what his health’s like. I don’t know what he wants to do. But if he wants to get in the ring with me, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. But I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.

On a possible pairing with Sting: