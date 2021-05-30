AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy to hype up this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the former TNT champion once again teams up with the icon Sting to battle Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Sting has been working hard and has a lot to prove in this match:

I’ve been going down to his house in Texas and training. He’s not taking this lightly, he ain’t taking this for granted. This is a lot, he has a lot to prove in this match, and he’s been working at it for sure. Both of us are super excited because it’s going to be a full crowd. It screws with the mind, I feel, when someone of his calibre, whose whole career was these insane crowd reactions, comes in during the pandemic. He’s had some good, big reactions when he first came in but that was, like, half the building. So, packing that out, I can only imagine.

Explains why he and Sting work so well together: