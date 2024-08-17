“The Icon” is always lurking in the shadows and the rafters.

But lately, he’s been hanging out backstage as well.

Darby Allin recently spoke with WFAA for an interview, during which he spoke about Sting being backstage at recent AEW Collision television tapings.

“He’s been backstage at some of the Collisions,” Allin stated. “I keep telling him, you’ve got to come out and we’ve got to go mini-golf battle.”

Allin also spoke during the discussion about training Sting’s son to become a pro wrestler.

“You know, like his son, I’m helping train his son right now in wrestling, and I took the son mini-golfing, and I whooped his butt, and then I just asked Sting, does it run in the family to lose to Darby Allen in mini-golf,” Allin joked. “We’ll find out. He claims that he’s a mini-golf master, but he hasn’t pulled up to the course yet.”

As noted, Sting recently teased an appearance at AEW ALL IN: Texas in 2025.

