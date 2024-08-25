Darby Allin looks back at the past.

The AEW superstar recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to hype up today’s All In pay-per-view event in London, where he will be challenging Jack Perry for the TNT Championship in a Coffin Match. During the chat, Allin reflected on Perry’s matchup one-year ago against HOOK at All In 2023, an infamous night where Perry called out CM Punk on broadcast, then got into a scuffle with Punk backstage that led to the Second City Saint being fired, and his eventual WWE return.

Allin tells Inside the Ropes that he was pissed off that the ‘Ungrateful’ Perry went into business for himself, and instead didn’t focus on the incredible moment performing in front of 80,000 fans.

I think the best thing is when you can bring stuff that you are actually passionate about, and the fact that he did what he did last year was annoying. It was super annoying because you think of 80,000 plus fans, and then you’re gonna go into business for yourself. There’s literally people that would die for that opportunity, people that will never get to ever do that, and then you’re more focused on that. So of course I would bring that in because that p*ssed me off. It p*ssed off a lot of people. It’s just ungrateful.

Allin and Perry have been feuding for the better part of 2024. It was noted on the All In 2024 pre-show that Allin has never lost a Coffin Match in AEW spanning nearly five years. However, Perry has won his only Coffin Match he’s had in AEW, and he may have The Elite in his corner.