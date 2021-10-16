During his interview at New York Comic-Con AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin spoke about himself, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy, four top talents that have been referred to as the four pillars of AEW.

Allin claims that each of the four pillars are very hungry to succeed in AEW, and their hunger is infectious.

It’s nice that you get such young guys that are so determined to show the wrestling world what is up and give the platform at AEW, we can sink or swim on our own and these are the guys that have chosen to swim. There are a lot of people there that don’t take the ball and run with it, so I think it shows every week that us four are very very hungry.

