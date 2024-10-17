Darby Allin suffered a broken foot once upon a time.
Fast forward to today, and he’s profiting off of it for a good cause.
The AEW star appeared in a video package on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite to deliver a special message about his venture with the The Skatepark Project and skateboard legend Tony Hawk.
During the segment, Allin showed off an 8×10 photo of Hawk inverting his broken foot on a skate ramp, which both guys autographed for a good cause.
Check out the video with all of the details from the 10/16 AEW Dynamite show from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. below.
Darby Allin & Tony Hawk join forces for a special announcement with The Skatepark Project!
