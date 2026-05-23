Darby Allin has more than just AEW gold on his mind heading into Forbidden Door weekend.

The reigning AEW World Champion revealed during a recent appearance on Q1043 New York that he will be getting married on June 27 (see video below), just one day before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place next month.

Allin has been balancing a demanding schedule as champion in recent months, regularly defending the AEW World Title against some of the company’s biggest names. That grind continues this weekend when he puts the championship on-the-line against MJF in a Hair vs. Title match at AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday night.

But despite the hectic wrestling calendar, Allin confirmed he still found time to plan his wedding.

“June 27th. It’s coming up. I found out… the wedding’s on the 27th, the very next day we have another pay-per-view [Forbidden Door]. So no honeymoon here.”

That sounds very Darby.

Elsewhere in the interview, Allin also shared details on how he proposed, revealing the moment happened during one of his trademark extreme adventures.

“She’s like, ‘it’s so cool that you’re still doing all the crazy stuff from high school,’ and then I was like, let’s hang out, and then brought her bungee jumping, and then I proposed to her on top of Everest.”

Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 28, meaning Allin will be heading directly from wedding festivities into one of AEW’s biggest crossover events of the year.

Darby Allin defends his AEW World Championship in a title versus hair match against MJF at AEW Double Or Nothing 2026, which goes down this Sunday.