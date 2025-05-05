While trekking up the treacherous path to the summit of Mount Everest, AEW’s Darby Allin paused his climb to make history in a different way—by landing a kickflip at a staggering 20,958 feet above sea level.

The daring stunt, which now stands as a new world record for the highest-altitude kickflip ever performed, was caught on video and shared to Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the extreme moment.

Per the Adventure Consultants website, Allin and his team took a rest day at Everest Base Camp on May 3rd. Their journey up the world’s tallest mountain began back on April 8th.

There’s no word yet on when Allin will complete his climb or when he’ll return to AEW programming.