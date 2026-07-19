Darby Allin took things to the extreme while sending a message to AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight ahead of their title match.

During a vignette that aired on AEW Collision, Allin set a car on fire as a warning to Knight. Spray-painted across the vehicle were the words, “Kevin needs to be humbled,” making it clear who the message was intended for.

Following the segment, Allin shared additional details on Instagram, revealing that the stunt prompted an unexpected visit from local firefighters after reports suggested his home had exploded.

“Two fire trucks showed up because they thought my house blew up,” Allin wrote, adding that he had to explain the situation in writing by stating he was “Filming a TV project for my job, AEW… a wrestling show on TNT.”

Allin is set to challenge Kevin Knight for the AEW TNT Championship on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.