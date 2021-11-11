Darby Allin recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss his lowest point in his wrestling career, Tony Hawk, and more. Here are the highlights:

His lowest point in wrestling:

“I would say the biggest low point had to have been when I was homeless in my car and I couldn’t catch a break. I just didn’t know what I was missing mentally. I wouldn’t get booked anywhere. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on here?’ The thing with wrestling is, personally, I respect the independents, but I’m happy I don’t do them anymore because a lot of independents was more of not your talent, but more of your friends, and I’m not here to be someone’s friend. You either book me because you respect my work or don’t book me at all because I’m not going to kiss your a*s and go out to the bars afterwards and hang out with you guys. That was annoying when I couldn’t catch a break, and then I would see all these guys that are a*s kissing and being buddy buddies with everybody. I was like, ‘Is that what I have to do?’ My insights told me, ‘There’s no f*cking way. Darby, you’re not going to do that.’ So, I’m happy that I stayed the course because I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror knowing that I was fake.”

Tony Hawk’s advice:

“I feel great and my body feels great. We all know that I am straight edge, but people don’t know all the work that I put into feeling healthy. There is stretching, eating right, and taking care of myself. Plus I feel like I don’t give my body time to rest. I’m either skateboarding or something active. That was the one thing that Tony Hawk told me. He’s like 54 and killing it on the skateboard scene still. He said, ‘Just don’t stop because the moment that you take a break, that’s when everything starts to feel like sh*t.’ So after I have this crazy match, I’ve got to go to the skatepark, or I have to swim, or jump out of a helicopter, whatever I have to do.”

