AEW superstar Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at last night’s DEFY Wrestling event from Washington Hall, where he ran in to save indie sensation Nick Wayne after his loss to DEFY interim champion, Christopher Daniels.

After smashing Daniels with a skateboard Allin grabbed a microphone and presented Wayne with an AEW contract, a move that Wayne happily accepted.

Darby just presented Nick with an AEW contract pic.twitter.com/AAwA9VyrLU — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 13, 2022

Afterwards he would comment on Twitter by writing, “All Elite.”