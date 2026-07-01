It looks like a potential Darby Allin vs. Mick Foley match in AEW won’t be happening.

At least if Allin has anything to say about it.

Earlier this week, Foley discussed the possibility of coming out of retirement and named Allin as one of his dream opponents during an interview (see video below). While the Hall of Famer expressed interest in facing the AEW star, Allin made it clear that he has no desire to wrestle Foley.

Speaking with Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI, Allin explained that while a match against Foley doesn’t appeal to him, he would gladly share the ring as his tag team partner, comparing the situation to his relationship with Sting.

“I would never wrestle Mick,” Allin bluntly stated. “I would never wrestle against Mick.”

Allin continued by saying that teaming with Foley is something he’d welcome without hesitation, but ultimately believes the decision rests with the hardcore legend himself.

“[But] … would I team with him? Absolutely,” he continued. “I would team with him in a heartbeat. Just like I would never wrestle Sting. I would love to team with him. But that’s the thing for Mick to answer. What does he feel in his career that, if he would even need that, if there’s any questions unanswered?”

He went on to explain that he believes there is significantly more upside to a partnership with Foley than there would be in a singles match. He also acknowledged the concerns many fans have expressed about Foley returning to the ring at this stage of his career.

“I don’t feel like I’d get out of it what we want, I feel like there’s a lot more meat on the bone with me teaming with him. I just don’t think I’d get out of it what I would think I would,” Darby said.

He concluded by reiterating that, if Foley does wrestle again, he’d rather be standing alongside him than across the ring from him.

“I wouldn’t want to go out there and have that with somebody like Mick that a lot of people are saying he doesn’t need to be in the ring. If he’s gonna be in the ring, I wanna do everything to help him, like, by his side. It’s just not something that interests me.”