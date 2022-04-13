AEW superstar Darby Allin was in attendance at the concert of hip-hop legend Ludacris this past week, where the former TNT champion was skateboarding on one of the stages, and later put on a little wrestling display for the audience.

In one video that surfaced on Twitter you can see Allin grinding on his board during one of Luda’s hit songs, while another video shows him hitting a shotgun dropkick on a plant before sending him through a table. Allin later writes on Twitter, “Skating during a live Ludacris concert dreams come true.” Check out both below.

Skating during a live Ludacris concert dreams come true…… pic.twitter.com/FGenwyd1Nn — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022