Before stepping into the ring for 1FW on Friday night, AEW’s Darby Allin made a memorable impact outside of wrestling by surprising a special needs fan with an unforgettable experience.

According to a feature from 11Alive News in Georgia, Allin surprised longtime wrestling fan Buddy Divins, who believed he was simply visiting the news station and had no idea the AEW star would be waiting for him. During the visit, Allin presented Divins with tickets to Friday night’s 1FW event before taking the surprise a step further by inviting him to his home.

11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross revealed that the special day continued well after the cameras stopped rolling.

“The story didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling. Darby invited Buddy back to his home, where he showed him his practice wrestling ring, his skate park and his ATVs. There were no interviews. No cameras. No audience. Just two people spending time together.”

Ross also praised Allin for the genuine connection he made with Divins and explained why the AEW star wanted to make the experience so meaningful.

“Darby shared that he knows what it feels like to grow up searching for a place to belong. That’s why he wants every fan who walks into a wrestling show to feel welcome. Athletes are often celebrated for what they do under the spotlight. But the moments that mean the most happen after the crowd goes home and the cameras turn off. Thank you, Darby, for giving Buddy a memory he’ll always carry with him and for showing him he has a place in the wrestling world.”

This isn’t the first unforgettable wrestling experience for Divins. In 2024, he also met John Cena after the Jonesboro, Georgia Police Department helped arrange a special visit.